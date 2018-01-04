Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price target on Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Boston Private Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of Boston Private Financial (BPFH) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 408,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,288.88, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 18.44%. sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 962,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 105,316 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,390,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/boston-private-financial-bpfh-given-a-17-00-price-target-at-sandler-oneill.html.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.