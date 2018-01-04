Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) VP Cheryl Fisher Sells 93 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Cheryl Fisher sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $17,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.95. 98,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,234.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $197.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.73 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Boston Beer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 9.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 27.0% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 104.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

