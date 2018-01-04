Boohoo.Com (BOO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.74) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOO. Barclays upgraded shares of Boohoo.Com to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.54) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.88) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.01) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.01) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.67 ($3.20).

Boohoo.Com (LON BOO) opened at GBX 208 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Boohoo.Com has a twelve month low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.93 ($4.40). The stock has a market cap of $2,400.00 and a PE ratio of 10,400.00.

In other Boohoo.Com news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($58,162.86).

Boohoo.Com Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is an online fashion retail group. The Company is based in the United Kingdom and has a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and Australia, selling products to almost every country in the world. The Company owns the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal brands.

