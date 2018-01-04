BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aptiv (APTV) Price Target to $96.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22,891.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.88 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernd Wiedemann sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,726,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,975 shares in the company, valued at $809,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

