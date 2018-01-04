Blancco Technology Group (BLTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) traded down GBX 0.87 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.63 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,192. The company has a market cap of $43.15 and a P/E ratio of -1,432.60. Blancco Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 308 ($4.12).

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

