Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Tr Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BNJ)

Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Tr (NYSE:BNJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Tr (BNJ) opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Tr has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New Jersey gross income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey gross income taxes.

