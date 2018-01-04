BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) opened at $15.99 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income tax as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

