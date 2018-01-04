BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0715 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE MFL) opened at $14.82 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

