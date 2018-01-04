Black Knight (BKI) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Knight Equity raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Black Knight from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 558,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,600. The stock has a market cap of $7,036.55, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,080,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

