Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.37. 2,439,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,680,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1,080.00, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Birchcliff Energy (BIR) Trading Down 3.7%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/birchcliff-energy-bir-trading-down-3-7.html.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.