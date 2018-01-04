Bio-Path (BPTH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bio-Path earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1690108688952 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 13th. cut their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $4.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Path presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ BPTH) remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 379,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,600. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.57, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification.

