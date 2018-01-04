BidaskClub Lowers Tivity Health (TVTY) to Hold

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ TVTY) opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,440.00, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, insider Mary Flipse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $240,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn Hargreaves sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $262,095.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 875,892 shares of company stock worth $31,815,642. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

