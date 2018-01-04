BidaskClub Downgrades Athenex (ATNX) to Sell

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Athenex (NASDAQ ATNX) opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Athenex has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

