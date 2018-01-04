B&G Foods (BGS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods, Inc. (formerly kown as B&G Foods Holdings Corp.) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Accent, B&G, B&M, Bakers Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Carys, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emerils, Grandmas Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonalds, Mama Marys, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash etc. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BGS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of B&G Foods ( BGS ) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 708,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,300.00, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

