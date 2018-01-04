bebe stores (BEBE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. bebe stores earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2559754485781 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of bebe stores (BEBE) traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 4,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,872. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.69.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

