Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,603 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $219,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $98,810.00, a PE ratio of 182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Schlumberger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.82%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

