Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €110.00 ($130.95) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($101.19) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas set a €96.00 ($114.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($96.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.04 ($111.95).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) opened at €86.86 ($103.40) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($91.75) and a fifty-two week high of €91.76 ($109.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $56,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

