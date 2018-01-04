Bayer (BAYN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €100.00 ($119.05) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAYN. Citigroup set a €130.00 ($154.76) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($148.81) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €124.00 ($147.62) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.33 ($145.63).

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) traded up €1.46 ($1.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €104.26 ($124.12). 3,004,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bayer has a 1-year low of €99.69 ($118.68) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($147.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $86,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 27.95.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and womens health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

