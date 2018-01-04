Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Receives $89.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.90.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH ) traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.23. 224,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $3,645.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

