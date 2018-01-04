Balentine LLC Has $261,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 294.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $93,240.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 98.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 36,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $3,152,895.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $167,591.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,088 shares of company stock worth $22,041,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

