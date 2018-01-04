Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Director John P. Jones III Sells 5,688 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $659,978.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,514.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.25. 1,521,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52,420.00, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 309,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

