Autoliv (ALV) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Press coverage about Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Autoliv earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.3501170782641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Autoliv to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Autoliv (NYSE ALV) traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.78. 563,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,967. The firm has a market cap of $11,370.00, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $96.08 and a 52-week high of $130.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $507,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

