Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $2.32 Million in Express Scripts Holding (ESRX)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 11.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Express Scripts by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in Express Scripts by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Express Scripts by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESRX. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

In related news, VP Christine Houston sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $708,088.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $40,103.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ ESRX) traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Express Scripts Holding has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $42,850.00, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

