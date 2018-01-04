Ashland Global (ASH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashland Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6217716405051 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ashland Global to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.69. 689,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,577. Ashland Global has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4,580.00, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is -53.25%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $576,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Ganz sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $238,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,839. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

