Arista Networks (ANET) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Headlines about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arista Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.822066840064 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Arista Networks from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Arista Networks ( ANET ) traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 836,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,679. The company has a market cap of $17,010.00, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $245.65.

In related news, insider Ita M. Brennan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $804,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total value of $471,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,901 shares of company stock worth $140,410,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

