Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ ABUS ) traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.03. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.79, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $478,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,266,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 49.2% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 124,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/arbutus-biopharma-abus-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.