Aqua Metals (AQMS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.02

News articles about Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aqua Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.1192009032793 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 119,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,900. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. The Company’s AquaRefining process focuses on providing for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining uses bio-degradable aqueous solvent and an ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead.

