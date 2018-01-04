Aptiv (APTV) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) is one of 27 public companies in the “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aptiv to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aptiv and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 3 14 0 2.72 Aptiv Competitors 157 970 1504 43 2.54

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $85.76, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies have a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Aptiv’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 8.00% 57.92% 14.04% Aptiv Competitors -115.61% -37.15% -1.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $16.66 billion $1.26 billion 17.06 Aptiv Competitors $5.80 billion $324.32 million 126.33

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aptiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aptiv pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Aptiv pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 22.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aptiv beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety. The Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment provides complete design of the vehicle’s electrical architecture, including connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, electrical centers and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Electronics and Safety segment offers a range of electronic and safety equipment and software in the areas of controls, security, infotainment, communications and safety systems.

