AngioDynamics (ANGO) Issues Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $615.36, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

