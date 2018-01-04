ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ ANGI) traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 997,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,867. The company has a market capitalization of $753.75 and a PE ratio of -99.91. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc is focused on creating digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. The Company operates 10 brands including Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, HomeStars, Instapro, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Travaux, Werkspot, CraftJack and mHelpDesk.

