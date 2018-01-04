Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $59.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE ANDX) traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 432,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10,790.00, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Andeavor Logistics has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, insider Steven Sterin bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $63,742.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,482.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,229 shares in the company, valued at $104,205.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly Tesoro Logistics LP, is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

