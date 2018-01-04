Analyzing Altice USA (ATUS) & Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both telecommunications services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Altice USA alerts:

This table compares Altice USA and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell 4.13% -2.69% 0.46%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altice USA and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 5 10 0 2.67 Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00

Altice USA presently has a consensus price target of $31.71, suggesting a potential upside of 46.35%. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Cincinnati Bell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA N/A N/A N/A ($1.39) -15.59 Cincinnati Bell $1.19 billion 0.72 $102.10 million $0.94 21.38

Cincinnati Bell has higher revenue and earnings than Altice USA. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Altice USA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc. is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area. Cequel provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in the south-central United States. It also provides services through ten states of Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Missouri and Ohio. The Company also provides Wi-Fi hotspot access content and advertising services. Broadband provides services, such as video streaming, content downloading for time-shifted video consumption and other applications delivered over OTT platforms. Pay Television provides services through cable network. Video services delivered over DSL networks.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network. The IT Services and Hardware segments operates through its subsidiary, Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions Inc. (CBTS), which is engaged in the sale and service of end-to-end communications and information technology (IT) systems and solutions for business customers across the United States. The Company has interest in CyrusOne Inc., which operates carrier-neutral data center colocation business.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.