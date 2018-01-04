Analysts Set TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) PT at $17.56

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, VP Glenn J. Keeler sold 15,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $261,508.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,055.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,696.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,139,281 shares of company stock valued at $19,304,905. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE TPH) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.03. 2,141,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2,860.00, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

