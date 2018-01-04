Analysts Expect Xencor Inc (XNCR) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.06). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on Xencor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Xencor ( NASDAQ XNCR ) traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.09. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 24,653 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $493,306.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 9,215 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $191,303.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 278,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,936. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Xencor by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xencor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

