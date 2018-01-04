Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Pembina Pipeline reported sales of $937.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline ( PBA ) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $146,000. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 213.5% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 71,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

