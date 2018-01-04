Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $747.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5,020.00, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Malia H. Wasson sold 900 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $55,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 11,608 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $766,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,662,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

