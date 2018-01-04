Analysts Anticipate Beyondspring Inc (BYSI) to Announce ($0.76) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.76) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beyondspring an industry rank of 111 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on Beyondspring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Beyondspring ( NASDAQ BYSI ) traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800. Beyondspring has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. equities analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beyondspring stock. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Beyondspring accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Beyondspring at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Beyondspring Inc (BYSI) to Announce ($0.76) Earnings Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/analysts-anticipate-beyondspring-inc-bysi-to-announce-0-76-earnings-per-share.html.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company is engaged in advancing its lead product, Plinabulin, into a Phase II/III clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia, and a Phase III clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.