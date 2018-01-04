Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) SVP Daphne Quimi Sells 8,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) SVP Daphne Quimi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $117,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,676 shares in the company, valued at $922,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daphne Quimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 12th, Daphne Quimi sold 7,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $99,750.00.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ FOLD) traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 1,676,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,200. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $196,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.
