Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.15.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. ( NASDAQ AMGN ) opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,486.17, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 35.54%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amgen news, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $694,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $269,665.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,223.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,339 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

