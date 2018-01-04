Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of National Presto Industries worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 34.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 28.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) opened at $99.25 on Thursday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $692.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.45.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc operates through two business segments: the Housewares/Small Appliance segment and the Defense segment. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

