Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.10 and last traded at $183.65. Approximately 29,917,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 20,410,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.43.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.18 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.14.

The stock has a market cap of $471,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 85,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 802,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

