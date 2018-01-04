AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ AGFS) opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.50, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

In other news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 27,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 467,027 shares of company stock worth $2,939,097. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 41.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc, formerly Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is a developer of agricultural technologies that preserve the freshness and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados and bananas, as well as flowers. The Company’s principal product, The SmartFresh Quality System (SmartFresh), regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene, the naturally occurring plant hormone that triggers ripening in certain fruits and vegetables, through technology.

