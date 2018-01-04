Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

In other news, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,775.

