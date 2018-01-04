Acorn International (ATV) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acorn International earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.3575633740253 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Acorn International (NYSE ATV) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Acorn International has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Acorn International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc is a marketing and branding company in China that develops, promotes and sells a portfolio of branded products. The Company’s business is comprised of two main divisions, direct-sales platforms and its nationwide distribution network. The direct-sales business involves marketing and selling products directly to consumers in China through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

