8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ CAFD) opened at $15.56 on Thursday. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 23.13%. equities research analysts anticipate that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAFD. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 19.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 90.7% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

