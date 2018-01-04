6.9% Stake of CVR Partners LP (UAN) Owned by Blackstone Holdings I L.P.

Blackstone Holdings I L.P.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

stated that they own a 6.9% stake in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, January 4th. The investor owns 7,770,586 shares of the stock valued at $29,139,698. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included GSO Cactus Credit Opportunities Fund LP, Steamboat Nitro Blocker LLC, Steamboat Credit Opportunities Intermediate Fund LP, GSO Coastline Credit Partners LP, GSO ADGM II Nitro Blocker LLC, GSO Aiguille des Grands Montets Fund II LP, GSO Palmetto Opportunistic Investment Partners LP, GSO CreditA Partners LP, GSO Special Situations Fund LP, GSO SSOMF Nitro Blocker LLC, GSO Special Situations Overseas Master Fund Ltd, GSO Palmetto Opportunistic Associates LLC, GSO CreditA Associates LLC, GSO Holdings I LLC, Blackstone Holdings II LP, GSO Capital Partners LP, GSO Advisor Holdings LLC, Blackstone Holdings I LP, Blackstone Holdings I/II GP Inc, The Blackstone Group LP, Blackstone Group Management LLC, Bennett J Goodman, J Albert Smith III and Stephen A Schwarzman. The disclosure is available through the SEC website at this hyperlink.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,270,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

UAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE UAN) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 839,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,657. The firm has a market cap of $424.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.46. CVR Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.51 million. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that CVR Partners LP will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Capital Partners Lp sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “6.9% Stake of CVR Partners LP (UAN) Owned by Blackstone Holdings I L.P.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/6-9-stake-of-cvr-partners-lp-uan-owned-by-blackstone-holdings-i-l-p.html.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed by CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) to own, operate and grow its nitrogen fertilizer business. The Company produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products, which are used by farmers to manage the yield and quality of their crops. As of December 31, 2016, the Company produced its nitrogen fertilizer products at two manufacturing facilities, located in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.