4.8% Stake of HFF, Inc. (HF) Owned by JPMORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

recently stated that they own 4.8% of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) in a Schedule 13G/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, January 4th. The investor owns 1,860,573 shares of the stock valued at approximately $90,014,522. The disclosure is available through the SEC website at this hyperlink.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HFF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HFF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,763,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HFF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HFF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after buying an additional 211,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HFF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,332,000 after buying an additional 504,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

HFF, Inc. (NYSE HF) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.38. 287,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,950. HFF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $1,866.86, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Lawton sold 16,365 shares of HFF stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $725,460.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,513.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zarraga Manuel A. De sold 40,000 shares of HFF stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $1,767,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,917.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,936. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HFF

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

