21,028 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,028 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,033 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,690 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.75. 3,210,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,800. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $1,144,700.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,470 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

