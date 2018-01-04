$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $10,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $224,044,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $56,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,812.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $11,095,605. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,616 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.4% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,568,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,110,000 after acquiring an additional 477,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,840,000 after acquiring an additional 233,071 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,034,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,537,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) opened at $116.87 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.35 and a 1 year high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,741.10, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

