$1.02 EPS Expected for NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. NorthWestern posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NorthWestern (NWE) traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 440,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2,833.06, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.38. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,626 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $232,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after buying an additional 209,765 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

